Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations and Investor Conference Call at the 60th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress

Updated interim data to be presented from Cohort 1 and 2 of the ongoing phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgAN



Initial data to be presented from the phase 1 study of CHK-336 in healthy volunteers



Additional presentations on the design of the phase 2 ASSIST study for atrasentan in patients with IgAN on background RASi and SGLT2i and the phase 3 BEYOND study of BION-1301 in patients with IgAN, as well as research on the impact of maladaptive tubular epithelial cells on disease progression in chronic kidney diseases



Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast on June 16, 2023 at 8:15 am EDT to review and discuss the presentations and provide corporate updates



/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at the 60th ERA Congress from June 15 – 18, 2023, both virtual and live in Milan, Italy. The five accepted abstracts will be delivered as three focused orals (digital poster with 3-minute presentation), one free communication (10-minute live oral presentation) and one moderated oral presentation (6-slide presentation).

Chinook will host a live conference call and webcast on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:15 am EDT to review and discuss the abstracts and provide corporate updates. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Jonathan Barratt, PhD, FRCP, Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at University of Leicester in Leicester, UK for a discussion on Chinook’s programs.

Focused Orals:

Abstract Title: Updated Interim Results of a Phase 1/2 Study of BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy Presenting Author: Jonathan Barratt, PhD, FRCP

University of Leicester & Leicester General Hospital, Leicester, UK Session: Glomerular & Tubulo-interstitial Diseases Date/Time/Location: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:30 – 9:45 am CEST, FO Room 2 Abstract Title: A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of BION-1301 in Adults with IgA Nephropathy Presenting Author: Vlado Perkovic, MBBS, PhD, FRACP, FASN

University of New South Wales, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Session: Glomerular & Tubulo-interstitial Diseases Date/Time/Location: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 12:00 – 1:15 pm CEST, FO Room 9 Abstract Title: ASSIST Study Design: A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Crossover Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) on Sodium-glucose Cotransporter-2 Inhibitors (SGLT2i) Presenting Author: Hiddo J. L Heerspink, PhD, PharmD

University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands Session: Glomerular & Tubulo-interstitial Diseases Date/Time/Location: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:30 – 9:45 am CEST, FO Room 2

Free Communication:

Abstract Title: CHK-336, A First-in-Class Orally Administered LDH Inhibitor: Safety, PK and Target Engagement in a First-in-Human Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study Presenting Author: Vincent Tong, PhD

Chinook Therapeutics Session: Something Rare, Something Special Date/Time/Location: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 12:00 – 1:15 pm CEST, Amber 3 & 4

Moderated Oral:

Abstract Title: Accumulation of Maladaptive Tubular Epithelial Cells (TECs) is Ubiquitous in Chronic Kidney Diseases and Represents a Common Initiating Mechanism of Disease Progression Presenting Author: Eric Olson, PhD

Chinook Therapeutics Session: Moderated Orals 1.4 Date/Time/Location: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:00 – 3:15 pm CEST, Amber 6

For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the 60th ERA Congress website.

Investor Conference Call Details

To access the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the Conference ID 3321571 to the operator.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of hyperoxalurias, is in phase 1 development. In addition, Chinook’s research and discovery efforts are focused on building a pipeline of precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases with defined genetic and molecular drivers. Chinook is leveraging insights from kidney single cell RNA sequencing and large CKD patient cohorts that have been comprehensively panomically phenotyped, with retained biosamples and prospective clinical follow-up, to discover and develop therapeutic candidates with mechanisms of action targeted against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, including those relating to Chinook’s business, future operations, advancement of its product candidates and product pipeline, clinical development of its product candidates, including expectations regarding cash forecasts and timing of initiation and results of clinical trials, and regulatory submissions, including the timing of the results of our phase 3 ALIGN trial and phase 2 AFFINITY trial of atrasentan, phase 3 clinical trial of BION-1301, phase 1/2 trial of BION-1301, the resumption of dosing in our phase 1 clinical trial of CHK-336, and submission for potential accelerated approval for atrasentan. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, including initiation of clinical trials of our existing product candidates or those developed as part of the Evotec collaboration or other strategic collaborations, whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of future trials, including our phase 3 ALIGN trial, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that may be more advanced or have greater resources than we do, our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates, and the effects of macroeconomic conditions on our business operations, including rising interest rates and inflation. Many of these risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Chinook assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

