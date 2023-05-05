BE KIND Booker Van Funded by Phoenix Suns Charities and Devin Booker’s Starting Five

Be Kind People Project BE KIND Booker Van Left to Right: JC Thompson COO of The Be Kind People Project, BE KIND CREW members, Marcia Meyer, Founder and CEO of The Be Kind People Project, Sarah Krahenbuhl, Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director and Vice President of Social Responsibility

Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns Charities fund The Be Kind People Project's BE KIND Booker Van to enhance services for special needs children and young adults.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Through the generosity of Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns Charities, the non-profit organization, The Be Kind People Project , has a brand new ride! The Be Kind People Project unveiled the transport van in front of hundreds of supporters last week in a ribbon cutting. The Booker Van, decked out with images of Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker and the theme of RESPECT. INCLUSION. TEAMWORK. EDUCATION will be used for transportation to Arizona schools to enhance services for children with special needs with BE KIND recesses. It will also provide transportation and access for young adults with special needs for career development options.The $100,000 grant was announced in December as part of Booker’s Starting Five Grants. “We are honored to support The Be Kind People Project thanks to Devin’s generous contributions through the Devin Booker Starting Five program,” said Sarah Krahenbuhl, Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director and Vice President of Social Responsibility. “The BE KIND Booker Van is such an amazing idea and we’re thrilled to help provide so many opportunities for children and young adults with special needs, something that is so meaningful to Devin and Phoenix Suns Charities.” Melissa Britt, Vice President of Education Practices says, “We are excited to offer employment and volunteer opportunities for young adults with special needs to participate with us at school assemblies, community events, and interaction with THE BE KIND CREW.”The Be Kind People Project’s Founder and CEO Marcia Meyer added, “We are so thankful to Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns Charities for this amazing gift and the opportunities it will allow us to bring to even more special students and young adults. We feel so strongly that students and young adults of all abilities deserve respect and inclusion and the opportunity to learn teamwork while receiving their education.” Meyer continued, “The fact that we were able to introduce The Booker Van during this exciting time of the NBA playoff run was like icing on the cake—actually more like sinking a 3 point basket at the buzzer to win a game! We can’t wait to pick up our new teammates and get to work.”###About The Be Kind People ProjectThe Be Kind People Project(BKPP) is a public 501 (c) 3 non-profit that initiates a positive change in the overall learning environment and provides relevant learning and youth development opportunities that inspire humanity, academic achievement, and healthy living for students wherever and however they learn. The organization’s vision is to build a generation of respectful, responsible, healthy and caring citizens and leaders. To learn more about The Be Kind People Project, visit https://thebekindpeopleproject.org/

The Be Kind People Project's BE KIND Booker Van Ribbon Cutting