2023 Inc. Regional Midwest - Cybervation

Cybervation ranked 25 out of 203 fastest growing companies in the Midwest.

DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (Columbus, Ohio) – Staffing and business technology solutions provider Cybervation, (http://www.cybervationinc.com) is currently focused on accelerating its already impressive growth in recent years.

Inc. recognizes and highlights growing companies across the United States, and this year, Cybervation ranked 25 out of 203 fastest growing companies in the Midwest. The Inc. Regional Midwest list gives the Dublin-based company a chance to showcase the rapid growth it has experienced in both its healthcare staffing and online ordering platform.

In addition to this recognition, CEO Purba Majumder received the 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Award, further highlighting the company’s success. “This is a huge milestone for our company. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our associates, partners, and supporters,” Majumder said about the 2023 Inc. Regional Midwest ranking.

Cybervation's commitment to growth over the past 25 years has been unwavering. The company continues to excel and adapt to the ever-changing market conditions with its healthcare staffing division, Trailblazer Staffing Solutions, and restaurant online ordering platform, BistroUX.

Trailblazer Staffing Solutions has been a major contributor to this growth, expanding its network of nurses and facilities within Ohio, as well as nationwide. BistroUX, a cloud-based restaurant technology solution, has also expanded to many cities throughout US. Both divisions have tremendous growth potential, which makes Cybervation’s future very exciting and bright.

About Cybervation: Cybervation is a high-growth technology solutions and staffing company in Columbus, Ohio. The company is one of the top placement agencies in both IT and medical staffing including NP, RN, LPN and STNAs. In addition to its excellent track record in high-quality candidate placements, Cybervation is also helping customers solve complex business problems through product-based solutions and data-driven tools for Restaurant/Retail/Hospitality industry. BistroUX is a unique solution for restaurants, food trucks and small to mid-sized stores, and had been nominated as one of the 2022 Startups to Watch by Columbus Business First magazine.