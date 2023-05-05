Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,951 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane and Health PEI CEO Dr. Michael Gardam on tentative agreement between the Prince Edward Island Nurses Union and Health PEI

CANADA, May 5 - Today, Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane and Health PEI CEO Dr. Michael Gardam issued the following joint statement regarding Health PEI and the PEI Nurses Union reaching a tentative agreement:

“We are extremely pleased that Health PEI and the PEINU have come to a tentative agreement. Nurses play a vital role in health care in a great variety of roles across the province. With this tentative agreement, we are another step closer to building a sustainable health care system with our valued nurses, as well as all health care staff.  

The tentative agreement will now go to PEINU members for a ratification vote.

Thank you to both parties for their dedication in working together to come to a tentative agreement which is so important to Health PEI nurses and to the Island health care system.” 

Media contacts:
Samantha Hughes
Department of Health and Wellness
shughes@gov.pe.ca
902-316-1323

Everton McLean
Health PEI
emclean@gov.pe.ca
902-213-1507

You just read:

Statement by Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane and Health PEI CEO Dr. Michael Gardam on tentative agreement between the Prince Edward Island Nurses Union and Health PEI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more