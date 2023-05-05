Statement by Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane and Health PEI CEO Dr. Michael Gardam on tentative agreement between the Prince Edward Island Nurses Union and Health PEI

CANADA, May 5 - Today, Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane and Health PEI CEO Dr. Michael Gardam issued the following joint statement regarding Health PEI and the PEI Nurses Union reaching a tentative agreement:

“We are extremely pleased that Health PEI and the PEINU have come to a tentative agreement. Nurses play a vital role in health care in a great variety of roles across the province. With this tentative agreement, we are another step closer to building a sustainable health care system with our valued nurses, as well as all health care staff.

The tentative agreement will now go to PEINU members for a ratification vote.

Thank you to both parties for their dedication in working together to come to a tentative agreement which is so important to Health PEI nurses and to the Island health care system.”