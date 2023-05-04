UZBEKISTAN, May 4 - Presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus discuss current issues of practical interaction

The issues of accelerating cooperation projects and ensuring the dynamics of trade relations were considered during a telephone conversation between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, which took place on May 4.

The President of Belarus sincerely congratulated the President of Uzbekistan on successfully holding the referendum on introducing amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which took place on April 30 this year.

The Presidents noted with satisfaction the consistent development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Bilateral events are being held within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The trade turnover and the number of joint ventures are growing.

The primary attention was paid to the timely implementation of joint industrial cooperation projects in mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electrical engineering, and other industries based on the adopted action plan.

To speed them up, the importance of holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and continuing active interregional exchanges was noted.

Source: UzA