Award-Winning Personal Injury Attorney Justin Farahi to Speak at the CSIMS Annual Conference
Atty. Justin Farahi is a featured speaker at the California Society of Industrial Medicine & Surgery (CSIMS) second annual conference on June 9-10, 2023
I am passionate about improving outcomes for those who have been injured, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise with attendees.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Society of Industrial Medicine & Surgery (CSIMS) will be having award-winning attorney Justin Farahi as a featured speaker at their second annual conference, taking place on June 9-10, 2023 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriot in Dana Point.
— Atty. Justin Farahi
Atty. Farahi is a multi-awarded personal injury lawyer with over a decade of experience representing clients throughout California. He has secured millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for his clients. His expertise and track record of success has earned him a reputation as one of the most trusted and respected attorneys in the field of personal injury law.
As a featured speaker at the upcoming conference, Atty. Farahi will share his insights and expertise on a variety of topics related to personal injury law, including recent legal developments, effective strategies for building strong cases, and tips for maximizing compensation for clients. He will also discuss strategies for building effective partnerships between physicians and attorneys, and provide guidance on navigating the complex legal landscape.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to speak at this upcoming event," said Farahi. "I am excited to join my colleagues at CSIMS for what promises to be an informative and engaging conference. I am passionate about improving outcomes for those who have been injured, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise with attendees."
The CSIMS Annual Conference is a premier event for professionals in the workers' compensation industry, featuring a variety of educational sessions, networking opportunities, and keynote speakers.
The conference will bring together some of the top medical experts as well as legal professionals in the field of personal injury law. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, gain valuable insights into the latest legal developments, and hear from experienced attorneys and physicians.
To learn more about the Justin Farahi and Farahi Law Firm, or to schedule a consultation, visit the firm's website at www.justinforjustice.com.
__________________
Farahi Law Firm APC
Farahi Law Firm is a multi-awarded personal injury law firm based in Los Angeles, California. Led by Justin Farahi, the team is composed of accomplished lawyers, doctors, case managers, and legal specialists who collaborate to provide each client with the best opportunity for success.
Atty. Farahi is recognized by the American Law Institute as one of the Top 40 under-40 Lawyers in America. He has also been awarded as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in the USA, as a Super Lawyer Rising Star, 2021 Lawyer of the Year by the American Institute of Legal Professionals, and 2022 Attorney of the Year by the National Alliance of Attorneys.
The Farahi Law Firm was also recognized as the Best Law Firm in 2022 by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and the 2023 Law Firm of the Year by the AILP. The company has numerous locations throughout California, including cities such as Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Bakersfield, San Pedro, Visalia, Sacramento, Panorama City, Culver City, Fresno, Lancaster, San Diego, and Torrance.
CSIMS
The California Society of Industrial Medicine & Surgery (CSIMS) is a non-profit organization based in California that has been serving physicians for over 43 years. The organization was founded with the goal of providing education and advocacy to physicians who are navigating the complex workers' compensation arena.
One of the key objectives of CSIMS is to bridge the gap between physicians and attorneys in the workers' compensation industry. Through hosting impactful discussions between these two groups, the organization aims to facilitate better understanding and collaboration, ultimately making the industry a better place for everyone involved. “CSIMS is the leading voice of change for physicians.”
Justin Farahi
Farahi Law Firm, APC
+1 310-774-4500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok