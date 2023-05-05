EU4Dialogue launches 4th Cultural Management Academy for South Caucasus and Moldova

The Goethe-Institut, implementing the EU-funded EU4Dialogue project, is calling for cultural managers and professionals from the film festival industry coming from the South Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova to apply for its 4th Cultural Management Academy.

The Academy is organised in partnership with the MOLDOX Festival and will take place on 18-27 June in Cahul, Moldova.

The programme offers the opportunity to participate in an intensive seminar, which will include lectures, workshops, interactive exercises, collective and individual sessions, and other capacity building formats. Each participant will be both a learner and a teacher, learning from international trainers, developing new skills and sharing ideas through networking.

Sessions will cover broad topics related to culture (building bridges, community engagement, conflict) as well as specific issues (managerial approaches, leadership strategies, entrepreneurship, and funding).

The academy will include a project incubator with the aim of encouraging participants to apply with project proposals that will be developed into future residencies.

The organisers will provide accommodation and three meals a day during your stay in Cahul and travel costs from your city of residence to Cahul.

The deadline for applications is 17 May.

EU4Dialogue is a project financed by the European Union, running from May 2021 to April 2025 in the South Caucasus and Moldova. It fosters educational and cultural exchange between professionals, students and artists, with a special focus on overcoming existing divides.

