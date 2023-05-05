Submit Release
Russian shelling in Ukraine: no impunity for the commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these atrocities, says EU

The EU has condemned Russia’s “increasingly indiscriminate and bloody shelling” of civilian areas in Ukraine, in a statement released by the European External Action Service. 

Recent missile and drone strikes have targeted Odesa and Kyiv. In Kherson, Russia used heavy artillery, hitting notably a large supermarket, railway station and a petrol station. These attacks killed over 20 people and injured almost 50 in Kherson – all of them civilians. 

“This reckless killing of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure must stop immediately,” says the EU. “These indiscriminate Russian attacks against civilian facilities constitute war crimes. The EU has made it clear that there will be no impunity for the commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these atrocities. The EU remains committed to hold all of them to account.”

