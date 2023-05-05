Armenia celebrates Europe Days 2023 from 11 to 23 May – join events in Yerevan and regions

This year, the Europe Days campaign in Armenia takes place from 11 to 23 May and includes several activities and events.

The European Film Festival, a week-long set of screenings will take place from 17 to 23 May at the Cinema House, in Yerevan. A selection of 13 award-winning films with English and Armenian subtitles will be open to the public – and entrance is free of charge.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) will hold community-focused regional events, focusing on the European Year of Skills.

A public fair will be held in Kapan on 18 May, starting at 15:30, with the participation of the EU-funded projects implemented in the Syunik region.

The following day, on 19 May, thematic discussions targeting youth and social workers will be held in Goris.

Further information will be provided on the Facebook event page launched by the EU Delegation to Armenia.

