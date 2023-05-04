Submit Release
Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Passing of HHS Employee Following Atlanta Shooting

More Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2021 than in any other year on record, according to the latest available statistics from the CDC.

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement in response to the passing of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employee who was killed in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 3, 2023:

“Last night, we learned the tragic news that Amy St. Pierre, an HHS colleague at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was the victim of a senseless shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. Our hearts go out to her husband Julian St. Pierre, her children, and all her loved ones at this difficult time. Amy had been a public servant at CDC for several years and exemplified the values of our agency – her work focusing on improving maternal health.

“We are all still trying to process this heart-breaking news. But there is no escaping that gun violence is tearing the American family apart and has become a public health crisis.”

