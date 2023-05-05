Why Ukraine is not Russia: the historical paths of two countries explained in latest episode of YouTube series 

How have Ukraine and Russia evolved in their own unique ways for centuries despite the closest neighbourhood and often shared state? A new video episode of the EU project ‘What propaganda is silent about’, released on YouTube, explains this, drawing on examples from history.

The project is implemented by Zerkalo.io, an independent Belarusian media created by part of the former TUT.BY team, and Ukrainian 24 TV, in partnership with EU NEIGHBOURS east and EUvsDisinfo.

The new episode reminds us that Moscow, as a centre of power, emerged much later than Kyiv (from which Kyivan Rus’ sprang), and that many of the fruits of civilisation first appeared in the territories of what is now Ukraine, Belarus, and Lithuania (the Grand Duchy of Lithuania), and only then spread to the Russian lands. Moreover, the tradition of free-thinking has always distinguished Ukrainian identity from that of Russia, shaped by the Tatar-Mongol yoke and absolute monarchy.

The newly-launched YouTube channel ‘What the propaganda is silent about’ addresses Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and aims to combat Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, and the wider EaP region.



