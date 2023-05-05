Department of Innovation and Technology Launches Monthly Webinar Series to Promote Inclusive Technology Procurement

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 5 - The supplier diversity office at the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) is proud to announce the launch of its monthly webinar series, "Inclusive Innovation: Leveraging Diversity in Technology Procurement."





The series will occur periodically on the third Wednesday of each month at 10 am CST and feature guest presenters in the supplier diversity or procurement space. Each session will also include a segment for virtual office hours where a supplier diversity employee will be available to answer questions specific to DoIT supplier diversity and procurement.





The supplier diversity staff will conduct the webinars via WebEx, and attendees can join the first session on May 17th at 10 am.





"Our goal is to promote supplier diversity and inclusion in technology procurement," said Alexandria Wilson, the Chief of Supplier Diversity at DoIT. "We hope to create a space for our vendors to learn about best practices, connect with industry leaders, and get answers to their questions from our team of experts."





DoIT is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive business environment for all BEP vendors and contractors. Through this monthly webinar series, DoIT aims to create opportunities for businesses to enhance their IT credentials and expand their capacity, ultimately leading to increased revenue and growth.





For information on the webinar series and to participate in the upcoming webinar on May 17th, visit the information below.





