IDNR accepting applications for Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship grants

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 5 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will accept applications through June 16, 2023, for Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship grants.





The goal of this grant program is to increase the delivery of much needed stewardship activities to natural areas protected within the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC) system. Stewardship needs throughout the state have continued to outpace the ability to deliver these services by individuals, volunteers, organizations, and government agencies. The program is designed to fund projects that immediately address this deficiency and begin to expand on the stewardship capacity of Conservation Land Trusts through grants that will expand their staff and equipment for these activities.





Stewardship activities funded by this grant program must be included in the management schedules approved by the INPC and are limited to a maximum of $100,000 per proposal. Eligible costs may include contractual services, staff time related to the project, equipment, and materials necessary to complete stewardship projects such as tools, safety items, herbicide, construction materials, and indirect costs. Benefit costs are not eligible. Matching funds are required on all projects. The minimum match requirements allowed by administrative rule are 5% or $1,000, whichever is less, to ensure that all land trusts will have access to the program.





Eligible applicants are Conservation Land Trusts exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and whose originating documents include in its purposes the restoration and stewardship of land for conservation purposes.









Funding for this grant program is derived from a portion of the Illinois Natural Areas Acquisition Fund and must be used by the IDNR for the stewardship of natural areas, including habitats for endangered and threatened species (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Act, 525 ILCS 35/14).



