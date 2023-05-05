Docket Number: FDA-2020-D-1136 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Veterinary Medicine Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

FDA plays a critical role in protecting the United States from threats such as emerging infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. FDA is committed to providing timely guidance to support response efforts to this pandemic.

FDA is issuing this guidance to describe how we will request and conduct voluntary remote interactive evaluations at facilities where drugs are manufactured, processed, packed, or held; facilities covered under FDA’s bioresearch monitoring (BIMO) program; and outsourcing facilities registered under section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.