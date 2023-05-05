Docket Number: FDA-2020-D-1136 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Office of Regulatory Affairs Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

FDA plays a critical role in protecting the United States from threats such as emerging infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. FDA is committed to providing timely guidance to support response efforts to this pandemic.

FDA is issuing this guidance to provide answers to frequently asked questions about regulatory and policy issues related to inspections, pending drug applications, and changes in manufacturing facilities for approved pharmaceutical products.