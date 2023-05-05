“Souls from Mercury” by Raju Ramanathan Graces 2023 International Book Fairs
Writers’ Branding brings Master Raju’s spiritual self-improvement book to the International Book Fairs of April 2023COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with The Reading Glass Books, Writers’ Branding showcased “Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships” by spiritual mentor Master Raju Ramanathan in the London Book Fair 2023 at the RGB Exhibit Stand 2A114 on April 18-20 and in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at Black Zone, RGB Booth #959 on April 22-23.
Fair-goers flocked to Olympia, London, and to the University of Southern California, respectively, and attendees of the international book fairs held consecutively graced the RGB display—discovering the valuable resource of Master Raju.
A spiritual self-improvement book, “Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships” is a compilation of all the collated lectures from the seminars Master Raju has conducted over the years. Reflecting Master Raju’s personal, professional, scientific, and spiritual insights, “Souls from Mercury” leads readers to self-actualization and revitalized relationships through spiritual transformation beyond religion.
Ella Vincent of the Pacific Book Review writes, “‘Souls from Mercury’ is a text that readers will learn to help their best lives evolve.” “Ramanathan creates a roadmap of awakening chakras and using meditation to become a ‘Soul from Mercury’ in pursuit of wisdom and rise above the divisions of humanity,” says
Michael Radon of The US Review of Books.
Master Raju, also known as Datta Yogi Raja, is a scientist of both the inner and the outer worlds. The author has earned a certificate in Yoga Therapeutics and shares his passion for meditation, especially with those in the corporate world. With a master’s degree in Electronic Engineering and doctoral work in Space Sciences, Master Raju has also worked for the major space contractor for NASA, Rockwell and Honeywell.
On top of the book exhibit, “Souls from Mercury” is also featured in The Reading Glass Magazine for LBF 2023 and in The Reading Glass Books Catalog for LATFOB 2023. Get to know more about author Raju Ramanathan on his website at mercurymanpublishing.com and be a Soul from Mercury, available on Amazon and other major online bookstores.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
