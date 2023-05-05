Submit Release
Move Digital CEO Kristof Schöffling Appointed as Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move Digital founder and CEO Kristof Schöffling has been appointed Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Thailand. Schöffling was officially signed into the role by the Vanuatu Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Ati.


Schöffling was an ideal candidate for the position given his familiarity with cross-borders commerce in Asia and his successful track record of building tech-related companies in the region. In recent years, Schöffling has been spearheading efforts at Move Digital which has been providing white label development and advisory services in the decentralized ledger technology (DLT) space with a specific focus on the intersection of gaming and decentralized technology (i.e. GameFi).

In his role as Trade Commissioner, Schöffling will advise on the development and implementation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for Vanuatu and will also work towards building connections with other governments. Schoeffling will work particularly close with Thailand where he has launched and worked with a wide variety of tech enterprises.

As part of his work at Move Digital, Schöffling will also be working with family offices in regions including Monaco, Zurich, Tokyo, London, and Melbourne to help these offices understand and navigate the latest changes in GameFi. In addition to working closely with these offices, Schoffling will be working towards developing closer connections with governments in these regions.

Such connections will ultimately help Schöffling provide even greater value in his new government role in Vanuatu. In the meantime, he will be putting in place all his knowledge, expertise, and connections to boost trade between Vanuatu and Thailand while also working towards implementing a more digitized economy in Vanuatu.

