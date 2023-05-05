MJ Unpacked Hosts Successful NYC Event, Announces Upcoming Installment in Detroit

Top cannabis industry event welcomes high-level executives and investors to Manhattan for innovative sessions, speakers and interactive experiences

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the hottest and most exclusive events in the cannabis industry, MJ Unpacked , wrapped up its second New York event last week. Event producers Jage Media are now pleased to announce that the next semi-annual trade event will take place October 10th through 12th in Detroit, Michigan.

From April 26th through 28th, cannabis brand and retail executives and investors from across the U.S. and even the globe gathered in New York City to enjoy MJ Unpacked's signature top-tier, expertly-curated programming and experiential event design. Speakers at the event included 95 top leaders in cannabis, offering their guidance and perspectives on a range of topics. MJ Unpacked NYC featured participation from local and national operators, welcoming leaders and investors from businesses of all sizes. From East Coast brands looking to establish themselves in the budding New York market to brands and retailers from existing state markets looking to expand their reach, MJ Unpacked brought together 2,500 leaders across the retail and brand landscape.

"The past week's success was about being in the right place at the right time, combined with the right event design with the right people in the room," said George Jage, Co-Founder of MJ Unpacked & CEO of Jage Media, Inc. "Cannabis has continued to be hampered by the failure of our government to provide access to safe banking, relief from the 280E tax code, high taxation, and complex regulations. I believe that the excitement of the new markets coming online on the east coast created a sense of euphoric and contagious optimism among the delegates attending the event that few of us have felt the past few years."

MJ Unpacked will host its Fall 2023 event in Detroit, Michigan, from October 10th through 12th at the Motorcity Casino Hotel. This will be MJ Unpacked's first time in Detroit after previous Las Vegas and New York City events.

"Detroit has long been a city of innovation and growth, and Ann Arbor was the first municipality in America to decriminalize cannabis in 1972, so Michigan is a natural fit as MJ Unpacked's next destination," said Kim Jage, Co-Founder of MJ Unpacked. "Michigan is a cannabis powerhouse that has reached a critical point in its lifeline as the second largest market in the country, behind only California. We are thrilled to bring the top event in the industry to such a booming market and look forward to welcoming industry leaders from around the country."

About MJ Unpacked

MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis event of its kind that places passionate cannabis retailers, THC CPG brands and investors together to drive the future of the industry, determine the next stage of market growth and deliver a true return on investment. The event, founded by George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP and CMO of World Tea Media, creates unique opportunities for executives to learn from fellow professionals, explore expansion opportunities and prepare to be competitive in a national market. Launched in 2021 and held biannually, MJ Unpacked features hundreds of nationally-recognized cannabis brands alongside impressive speaker panels and an invite-only Venture Summit for investors.

