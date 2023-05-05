America's VetDogs Partners with BEDGEAR ® to Ensure Veterans and First Responders Wake Ready to Work with their Life-Changing Service Dog

Smithtown, New York, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides specially trained guide and service dogs to veterans, first responders and active-duty service members, is thrilled to announce a partnership with BEDGEAR®, a Long Island-based brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. Through BEDGEAR's nonprofit arm, the BEDGEAR Foundation, the company has generously donated mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets, and mattress protectors for the America's VetDogs' on-campus dormitory; outfitting sixteen bedrooms.

Once a veteran or first responder [client] is accepted into America's VetDogs' program, they are invited to spend two-weeks on-site at the organization's headquarters in Smithtown, New York. While on campus, veterans stay in a resident hall, fully furnished to simulate a dormitory. During the two-week stay, clients learn how to work with their new service dog alongside a certified service dog instructor.

"While on campus, our clients spend 14-hours a day learning how to work with their new service dog," said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs. "Having bedding in each of our dorm rooms that will support the rest and recovery of our clients is so impactful to ensure they wake ready each day to continue training with their dog. We are beyond grateful to BEDGEAR for their support and are excited to continue collaborating with them to support our mission and client's well-being."

"At BEDGEAR, we are dedicated to giving back to our nation's heroes," said Eugene Alletto, founder and CEO of BEDGEAR. "Through the BEDGEAR Foundation, we are continuously supporting philanthropic efforts around the globe. This donation specifically is so impactful for us as America's VetDogs is a nonprofit organization in our local community. We are honored to provide the proper bedding for their clients and are proud to play a part in giving veterans and first responders back their independence."

BEDGEAR employees participated in a day of volunteering at America's VetDogs campus on Thursday, May 4. During the day, BEDGEAR employees helped to unpack all the bedding essentials, dress all the new mattress, and participated in other activities including bathing future guide and service dogs, and assisting in feeding of dogs in the facility.

Learn more about America's VetDogs by visiting VetDogs.org.

Learn more about BEDGEAR and the BEDGEAR Foundation at bedgearfoundation.org/

###

About America's VetDogs

For 20 years, America's VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills.

BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®!

Attachments

Jamie Shrewsbury America's VetDogs 304-839-2551 jamie.shrewsbury@guidedog.org