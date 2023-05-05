Insight CIO Nallapati Named to National Diversity Awards Power 50

The accolade honors women in the C-suite for their leadership in bridging the gender gap and commitment to their company's success

Suma Nallapati, global chief information officer at Insight Enterprises NSIT, a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has been named to the Power 50 as part of the National Diversity Awards celebrated virtually last week at the 19th annual National Diversity and Leadership Conference.

The Power 50 honors women in the C-Suite who strive to improve their companies and communities through progressive initiatives to close the gender gap. Recipients exhibit commitment to company success, are highly regarded for their knowledgeable reputation, demonstrate dedication to community service and the empowerment of women, and possess strong leadership influence within their organizations.

"As a woman of color who started in technology when there were very few female programmers, let alone executives, I understand the importance of representation and being a role model. The one constant in my career is a hunger for solving problems. This centers on helping people, whether through innovative IT solutions to make their work lives easier and more productive or providing mentorship to help them move forward in their careers," said Nallapati.

Nallapati leads a team of more than 450 information technology professionals who drive Insight's digital transformation efforts. This includes modernizing internal systems to cloud- and platform-driven technologies, enabling a secure, data-driven operating model that enhances client experiences and automates day-to-day operations. Her team is piloting InsightGPT, a corporate generative AI architecture to autonomously create new content while preserving proprietary information.

Beyond her role at Insight, Nallapati remains committed to creating more opportunities for young women in technology and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry through her work with the Blind Institute of Technology, LadyCoders and Women in STEM. She is also a board member of the American Heart Association, the Anderson College of Business at Regis University and the Colorado Technology Association.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

