Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) Investigation

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ("E2open" or "the Company") ETWO. Investors who purchased E2open securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/etwo.

The investigation concerns whether E2open has violated federal securities laws.

On May 1, 2023, E2open announced its financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year. Among other items, E2open reported fourth quarter SaaS revenue down 6.6% from the same period in the prior year. The Company also provided fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance in the range of $545 million to $555 million, well below consensus estimates. Following E2open's announcement, several ratings agencies downgraded the Company. On this news, E2open's stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 29.33%, to close at $4.41 per share on May 2, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased E2open shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/etwo. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005302/en/

