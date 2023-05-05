Paradise on the Caribbean, Panama's coming eco-tourism boom

The goal is to create investment opportunity awareness and promote eco-tourism while preserving the virgin rainforest.

Panama's undeveloped Caribbean coast is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. And, Latam Investco, a small investment organization in Panama, has stepped-up to help turn this area into a sustainable tourism destination while also preserving the virgin rainforest.

For years, the lack of roads and infrastructure has been a major hurdle in developing this area. However, with the completion of the Colon Expressway connecting Panama City and Tocumen International airport to the Caribbean coast 13 years ago, and the 500-million-dollar suspension bridge over the Panama Canal opened in August 2019, things are looking up.

Recently, the government completed a new road connecting the town of Santiago and the Pan-American highway to the Caribbean, and the existing coastal highway was completely resurfaced and rebuilt in 2022. Funding has also been secured to build the remaining coastal highway and other infrastructure improvements.

In July 2022, a new land use plan was approved, which sets aside most of the land in the region as a virgin rainforest preserve while allowing for a limited amount of beach and oceanfront land for eco-tourism development. This presents a unique opportunity for investors to get involved in the creation of a sustainable tourism industry that benefits the local communities and preserves the natural environment.

“Latam Investco, which attracts foreign investors for its projects, has recognized the potential of this area”, says Donald Ewert, co-founder of the Latam Investco group. The organization aims to create awareness and interest from investors in North America for upcoming exciting beachfront land investment opportunities.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this upcoming coast eco development that will not only offer exceptional investment opportunities but also has the potential to make a positive impact on the local communities and environment," says James Gooden, co-founder of Latam Investco.

Latam Investco is committed to creating a sustainable and socially responsible tourism industry in Panama. With the new infrastructure and land use plan in place, the company sees great potential in developing this area while also preserving its natural resources.

"We believe that responsible tourism can bring economic benefits while also preserving the natural environment and supporting local communities," says Gooden.

To learn more about Latam Investco's eco-tourism initiatives and investment opportunities the official website of Latam Investco can be visited.

About the Company:

Latam Investco is a small investment organization, founded by James Gooden and Donald Ewert, based in Panama, that specializes in attracting foreign investors for various projects in the country, including eco-tourism ventures and sustainable development initiatives.

Media Contact

Company Name: Latam Investco

Contact Person: Donald Ewert

Email: Send Email

City: Donoso

State: Costa Abajo

Country: Panama

Website: www.lataminvestco.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Paradise on the Caribbean, Panama's coming eco-tourism boom