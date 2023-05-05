PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR

Visitors can go to rioc.ny.gov/637/Community-Events-Calendar to submit & see upcoming events

/EIN News/ -- Roosevelt Island, NY, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced the launch of the RIOC Community Events Calendar, a one-stop-shop for all the events happening on Roosevelt Island that will be constantly updated on the RIOC website. The calendar page also includes an online submission form where members of the community can submit their event for inclusion to the calendar directly through the RIOC website, in addition to sending their details to the email address events@rioc.ny.gov.

“Coming hot on the heels of the Community Newsletter relaunch, I’m pleased to announce that RIOC’s new Community Events Calendar is live on our website,” said President and CEO Shelton Haynes. “This is another one of those projects that the community has been looking for, and now that we’ve built out some of our teams internally, we can focus more on highlighting all the amazing events and organizations that make this island so special. This is going to be a living, breathing document that RIOC will continually add to as new events are submitted. But we are also counting on the community to help us by sharing their event details either through the online submission form on the calendar page or by emailing the information to events@rioc.ny.gov. We also plan to continue utilizing our social media channels to boost awareness for all these events, so please make sure to get your details in to us for inclusion.”

To access the page from the RIOC website homepage, simply click the “Community” tab at the top, then select “Community Events Calendar” from the menu. You can also head directly to the page by typing rioc.ny.gov/637/Community-Events-Calendar into your browser. The page will display some of the upcoming events for the month at the top, with a “View All” option that will take you to a calendar view with all the added events included. RIOC is still in the process of adding events to the calendar and will continue to do so on a rolling basis moving forward.

Below the event items is the “Community Calendar Event Submission Form” where members of the Roosevelt Island Community can submit their event details for inclusion to the calendar. The form will ask submitters for the title of their event, where and when it will take place, details about the event, and allows for the submission of a flyer that will be included in the event description on the website.

About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

