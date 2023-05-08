Step Into The World Of Justin Ra’s "Heavy Fog": A Cosmic Masterpiece

Justin Ra's Heavy Fog is Available Now!

Join Justin Ra On A Musical Odyssey That Transports Listeners To New Dimensions Of Sound And Soul

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Ra's new album "Heavy Fog" is described as a transformative journey that takes listeners on a galactic ride. With a blend of uplifting melodies and syncopated rhythms, this album is what Justin calls "Galactic Jungle Music."

Track #1 "Poetry of the Planet" is a transcendental experience, with its sweeping melodies and intricate rhythms, this track sets the tone for the rest of the album.

In Track #2, Justin Ra's expert use of percussion and electronic sounds creates a hypnotic groove for those who love to get lost in the rhythm.

Track #6 "An Old Friend" takes us on an emotional journey and crescendos as Justin cries out with the words "Hold on to me, never let go, be free." With its soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, it reminds the listener of the importance of holding on to those you love, especially yourself… and never letting go.

Justin Ra's message with this album is to focus on growth within oneself and to help motivate a positive and fulfilling environment. "It's about not overthinking or overanalyzing, but instead creating a stable and supportive mental environment. It's about knowing your worth and treating every day as an opportunity to learn and grow. It's about never forgetting who you are and the power of creativity."

Heavy Fog is now available on major streaming platforms as well as for purchase at www.justinra.com

His website gives fans the ability to stay up-to-date on his latest music and performances.

Established in 2017, Justin Ra is a solo artist from St. Louis, MO, who plays and live-loops vocals with various instruments including didgeridoo, djembe, guitar, and keyboard. He blends uplifting melodies with grooving, syncopated rhythms, deep earthy tones, and a feel-good sound he likes to call "Galactic Jungle Music." For more information on the album "Heavy Fog" and to follow Justin Ra's social media click this link: www.justinra.com

