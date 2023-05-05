Submit Release
lef Farms Recalls Packaged Salad Greens Due To Possible Contamination with E. coli

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that lef Farms, is recalling a single lot of its "Spice" packaged salad greens that may be contaminated with E.coli bacteria.

The recalled product was distributed to Hannaford and Market Basket stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and New York. The recalled product comes in a four-ounce, clear, plastic, clam shell-shaped container with a "best by" date of 5/5/23, lot number SP10723- 1RGH1, UPC 8 50439 00709 1. Date, lot number, and UPC are on the bottom of the package.

lef Farms "Spice" is the only product impacted. No other products are being recalled.

E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

Consumers should check any products they may have bought recently. Anyone who has purchased this product should not eat it. Consumers should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness related to these products.

Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their healthcare provider.

