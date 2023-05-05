The Whats and Hows of Parenting: A Guide to Helping Children
Take this journey with author and psychiatrist Larry E. Banta MD as he guides parents through their children's minds.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parenting is not an easy task; it takes a lot of patience to raise a strong and emotionally stable child who can properly communicate their needs, which most adults haven't figured out yet. Parenting requires time and effort to ensure that children grow up in an environment of love and care, where they are given the amount of independence they require as well as the proper care that every child deserves. Despite the fact that their parents love and care for their children unconditionally, some children go through life without these advantages, and some are even neglected to the point where they develop psychological traumas that scar them for the rest of their lives.
In his book, Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting, Larry E. Banta MD details his experiences working with children in orphanages and the foster care system, assisting adoptive parents in addressing their psychological and spiritual needs so that they can better understand their experiences and provide the type of care required for those who are troubled. Providing parents with parenting tips and techniques that could be crucial in raising biological or adopted children, giving parents a better understanding of their child's mind in the hopes of resolving traumas in due time.
Rated a 5 out of 5 by A Cannady, an Amazon customer, that says “I could really relate to the Christian side of this and this book will be very helpful to those alike. It had many spiritual techniques that I took away and this book will certainly help those parents struggling with these issues. It was an easy read and I recommend this book if you are looking for guidance in any area of parenting”.
Larry E. Banta MD provides a book that addresses the child's emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs in hopes to help parents in raising their children. A truly great book written by a man who has worked with children as a psychiatrist, aiding parents and working with orphanages to ensure these children are given the care they need.
Read more on how to help children and learn more about parenting in Larry E. Banta MD’s book titled Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting.
