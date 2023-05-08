ADAM HEALTHCARE TEAM'S MISSION TO IMPROVE HEALTHCARE IN NAMIBIA RECEIVES PRAISE FROM GLOBAL LEADERS

The Adam Healthcare team upon their arrival to Namibia to assist the Namibian Government in their Health care Management System

DUBAI, AL QUOZ, DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent mission of Adam Health, a CSR initiative launched by Adam Global, to improve healthcare handling in Namibia, has received widespread praise from global leaders. The team, comprising of UK doctors, successfully completed their mission in Namibia, with a special focus on women's health, maternity health, road-side trauma, telemedicine, surgical practice, and the use of state-of-the-art equipment.

The Adam Healthcare team was welcomed by the President of Namibia, who hosted a reception in their honor at the presidential house with his ministers present. Their successful mission was celebrated with a black-tie dinner at the prestigious Caledonian Club in London. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including John Anderson, 3rd Viscount Waverley, Chairman of Adam Global Professor Tahir Akhtar, UK Ambassador of Namibia Linda Scott, Richard Moir, and the President of Adam Global Europe, Kamran Shaikh.

During the dinner, the Adam Healthcare team announced the designations for their initiative to assist Namibia, called "Friends of Namibia". Prof. Rotimi Jaiyesimi was named President, with Paul Biwa and Jag want Singh as Vice Presidents.

The Specialty Leads were also announced: Mr. Amer Khan for Trauma & Orthopedics, Hilda Akubudike-Zamuani for Nursing & Theatre Lead, Mrs. Chimwemwe Kalumbi-Mkambula and Mrs. Ade Matiluko for Obstetrics & Gynecology, Mr. Ayman Khari for Ophthalmology, Dr Patrick Uwubanmwen for Primary Care, and Mr. Naeem Sheikh for Urology.

Professor Tahir Akhtar, Chairman of Adam Global, praised the Adam Healthcare team for their dedication to improving healthcare handling in Namibia. He said, "We are extremely proud of the Adam Healthcare team and their successful mission to Namibia. Their hard work and commitment to improving healthcare in underprivileged areas is truly commendable, and it is an honor to have them as a part of the Adam Global network."

Kamran Shaikh, President of Adam Global Europe, who was also present at the black-tie dinner, echoed these sentiments.

"The success of the Adam Healthcare team's mission to Namibia is a testament to the power of collaboration and social responsibility. We are proud to have them as a part of our network and look forward to seeing the positive impact of their 'Friends of Namibia' initiative."

The Adam Healthcare team's next step in planning ahead for their initiative is to propose it in the House of Lords in July 2023. This event will be a critical milestone in achieving their goal of improving healthcare in Namibia. The success of the Adam Healthcare team's mission to Namibia is an inspiration to all those who aspire to make a positive impact in the world. Their dedication to improving healthcare handling in underprivileged areas is a testament to the power of collective action and social responsibility. For more information on Adam Healthcare and their initiatives, visit the Adam Global website.

The Adam Global Healthcare team are part the Adam Global Professional Network, who will be convening at their Annual International Business Forum “Resilience in a Recession” in Milan on the weekend of the 22nd-24th September, which would be open to Professionals from all around the world; further details on this event can be found on their website.

