Kaiser Permanente San Jose Department of Pediatrics Celebrates Screen Free Week with Book Readings and Free Giveaways of the Newest Potter Book on COVID Vaccination in Partnership with FIRST 5 Santa Clara County

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What: Storytimes with author, Shalini Singh Anand of FIRST 5 Santa Clara County’s newest Potter the Otter book, “A Shot for Potter & Spots,” book signings, and giveaways at Kaiser Pediatrics Department, San Jose.

Who: Kaiser Permanente Pediatrics Department along with FIRST 5 Santa Clara County and Author of Potter the Otter, Shalini Singh Anand.

Why: During the first week of May, thousands of families, schools, and communities around the world put down their entertainment screens for seven days of fun, connection, and discovery for Screen Free Week.

Kaiser Permanente Pediatrics is hosting this event to encourage children to be screen free. There will be a book reading and signing by the author of the newest Potter the Otter storybook which focuses on the COVID vaccination for children. As childhood vaccination levels in Santa Clara County have declined during the pandemic, Santa Clara County Public Health Department has launched a public awareness campaign to encourage parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated. FIRST 5 Santa Clara County’s newest children’s storybook was created to help ease young children’s fears of getting vaccinated.