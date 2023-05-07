Craft Beer Market | expand at a CAGR of 8.0% | reach US$ 186,590 Mn by the end of 2025

With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association.

Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer. In recent years, craft beer has become available in microbrewery formats.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in disposable income, changing consumer preferences, increase in youth population & average number of female drinkers, and surge in number of on-premise distribution channels drive the growth of the global craft beer market. On the other hand, volatile raw materials prices and taxation & higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer check the growth to some extent. However, introduction of organic alcoholic beverages, rise in number of millennial populations and upsurge in social media marketing are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Based on product type, the lagers segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global craft beer market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate during 2018–2025. Target customers' rise in preference for different types of traditional beer fuel the growth of the segment. The ale segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the study period. Rise in the disposable income among consumers around the world as well as easy availability of ale have driven the growth of the segment.

𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The key players profiled for the craft beer market analysis include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.

The significant craft beer market growth has resulted in the growth in the availability of technical equipment and capital allowing brewing on a small scale. Though in the initial stages, entrepreneurs faced major difficulties financing their breweries and finding appropriate equipment where craft brewers regularly used capital equipment designed for other industries. However over the years, the craft brewery segment has witnessed increase in the adoption of upgraded technology and equipment specifically designed for craft brewery.

In the view of entering into the craft brewery segment, some of the key players in the global beer industry, have been strategizing on initiating important mergers and acquisitions. For instance, AB InBev, acquired some of the major players in the craft beer industry. In the recent years, the company acquired Goose Island (U.S.), Cervejaria Colorado (Brazil), Bogotá Beer Company (Columbia), Birra del Borgo (Italy) as well as Belgian Bosteels brewery, a seventh-generation small family brewery and producer of award-winning Tripel Karmeliet. Recently, Heineken took over the Lagunitas Brewing Company and declared that it would expand this brand into the world’s first global craft beer brand.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> In 2018, by product type, the lager segment accounted for around a 56.0% craft beer market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2018, by distribution channel, the on-trade segment accounted for around a 65.9% r market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2018, by age group, the 21-35 years old segment accounted for a 52.8% market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 7.7%.

-> In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the Craft Beer market forecast.

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the global craft beer market revenue in 2018 and is projected to lead the trail by 2025. Ongoing consumer shift in preferences and tastes has encouraged the brewers in the region to introduce varieties in alcoholic beverages. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.70% till 2025. People in the region are increasingly attracted to premium products & services and are more likely to buy craft beer of imported IPAs as well as imported brands.

