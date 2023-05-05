Maryland State Police Investigating Carjacking In Queen Anne’s County

May 5, 2023

(GRASONVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a carjacking which occurred Thursday evening in Queen Anne’s County.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to the area of Melvin Avenue and Gravel Run Road in Grasonville, Maryland for a disturbance in the area. According to a preliminary investigation, a male victim was attacked with pepper spray before his white Ford Taurus was stolen.

Investigators said several suspects drove the vehicle a short distance before leaving it in a wooded area behind the 200 block of Gravel Run Road. Witnesses told investigators the suspects left the vehicle and ran away. There were initial reports of a gun being discharged, but no evidence was found to substantiate that claim.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation and K-9 units and STATE Team, along with officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police and deputies from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Centreville Barrack in the search for the carjackers with negative results. At this time, investigators believe there is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101.

The case remains under investigation…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov