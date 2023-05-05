Journey Through the Tumultuous Period of Post-Civil War America in Willow's Secret
Sally Avery Bermanzohn crafted a compelling novel that sheds light on the intersection of race and identityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Like a seed that yearns to grow and reach for the sun, the human spirit is naturally curious and driven to uncover its true identity. This quest not only allows someone to discover new facets of themselves, but it also instills a sense of courage and adaptability that is crucial for thriving in a rapidly changing world – Bermanzohn's book serves as a touching reminder of this truth, crafted with such elegance that it inspires readers.
Willow’s Secrets is a beautiful and poignant story about a young Native American girl growing up in the post-Civil War South. Set in the northern hills of Alabama, it chronicles the life of a young Native American girl named Willow as she navigates life’s struggles and triumphs. Raised by a white family, she struggles to find her place in a world that is not ready to accept her. As she grows older and becomes more aware of the prejudices and injustices around her, Willow begins to question her identity and the secrets that have been kept from her.
Through the eyes of the protagonist, author Sally Avery Bermanzohn examines the intricate aspects of race and identity during the reconstruction period in the South. The book explores the difficulties encountered by Native Americans and other marginalized groups, including poverty, racism, and prejudice.
The author's writing is both potent and poetic, breathing life into a bygone era with vivid descriptions of its sights, sounds, and emotions. Willow is a remarkable character, overflowing with curiosity, courage, and empathy. Her journey toward self-discovery and acceptance is both inspiring and heart-wrenching.
At its heart, this book is a masterfully crafted piece of historical fiction that emphasizes the power of perseverance and the resilience of the human spirit. It is a story that will touch the hearts of all readers, stimulate their minds, and leave them with a newfound appreciation for the depth and beauty of the human experience.
Now available for purchase on Amazon and all other online bookstores, don’t forget to grab a copy of Willow’s Secrets. For more information about the author and her work, visit her website at https://sallyaverybermanzohn.com/
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube