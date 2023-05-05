Paving work near Vedauwoo on I-80 may cause delays

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers may experience delays as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors begin paving work on Interstate 80 by Vedauwoo on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Starting Wednesday, May 10th, crews are scheduled to set traffic control, including lane closures, between mile markers 324 and 330 on Interstate 80.

The project is a continuation from last year. Bridge rehab has been completed. Pavement and surface work will now be addressed.

Motorists on the interstate should adhere to construction zone speed limits and stay alert for traffic shifts into and out of the crossovers. Delays are possible due to the traffic configuration. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.

Work is expected to be completed at the end of June. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.