Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,099 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Announces Inves­ti­ga­tion into Dell Children’s Med­ical Cen­ter for the Poten­tial­ly Ille­gal Per­for­mance of Gen­der Tran­si­tion­ing Procedures

Attorney General Paxton has announced an investigation into the Dell Children’s Medical Center to uncover whether “gender transitioning” procedures were unlawfully performed on minor children.  

“It is now alarmingly common for fringe activists to use their positions in medicine and health care to force experimental, life-altering procedures onto children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Across the country, there are doctors and health care professionals who appear willing to sacrifice the long-term health of American children, all in service to the increasingly dangerous fad of ‘transgender’ extremism. It is deeply disturbing, and there is no place for it in Texas. Along these lines, there have been a number of recent reports about potentially illegal activity at Dell Children’s Medical Center, and this investigation aims to uncover the truth.”  

Attorney General Paxton has issued a Request to Examine (“RTE”) to Dell Children’s Medical Center, which demands answers about the alleged activities. The RTE seeks to determine whether any state laws have been violated or any misrepresentations have been made to parents and patients. 

Attorney General Paxton will continue to use every power at his disposal to protect Texas children and to hold accountable those who provide misleading information in performing potentially illegal procedures on minors.  

To read the RTE, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Announces Inves­ti­ga­tion into Dell Children’s Med­ical Cen­ter for the Poten­tial­ly Ille­gal Per­for­mance of Gen­der Tran­si­tion­ing Procedures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more