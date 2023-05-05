Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials by June 30th, 2023, and Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC , May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF)(FSE:3NVN)(the “Company”) and its management announce, due to unforeseen delays in providing confirmation documents to its auditor (BF Borgers CPA PC, Denver, CO USA), the Company anticipates it will be in default of the specific filing requirement. Management and its auditor are confident they will remedy the specific requirement by filing EOY 2022 Financials, MD&A report and all attending certifications by June 30th, 2023, if not earlier, and within the extension provided by the BCSC. To accomplish this, the Issuer has a two-week remediation plan in place to gather the final documents, share them with the auditors and provide any supporting or sample documentation to close their requested PBC list. The auditor will then review the final documents and provide its opinion. We anticipate this plan will be complete by June 15th, 2023.

Management will satisfy the alternative information guidelines by publishing bi-weekly updates until the filing is completed.

Management will also comply with a management trading black-out until the filings have been completed within the extension. This black-out only restricts management and insiders, but does not block trading by the public.

There are no material changes or other items to report at this time.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE: NVG.CN) (OTC: NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN)

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, zero THC, CBD products. NVG CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail and digital sales channels. NVG’s products target the general wellness, pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

