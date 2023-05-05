Milestone Scientific Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ROSELAND, N.J., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as the company’s corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and by entering the access code: 969476. A webcast and replay of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2306/48364.

An audio replay of the call will be available through May 25, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 48364.

