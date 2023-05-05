Submit Release
Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (the “Company”) announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes for the election of directors held at the virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 4, 2023 are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Malcolm Cockwell 10,958,022 97.74%   252,821 2.26%
Heather Fitzpatrick 11,168,192 99.62%   42,651 0.38%
Karen Oldfield 11,165,839 99.60%   45,004 0.40%
Erika Reilly 11,187,204 99.79%   23,639 0.21%
Bruce Robertson 11,171,553 99.65%   39,290 0.35%
Adam Sheparski 11,187,109 99.79%   23,734 0.21%


About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

For further information, please visit our website at www.acadiantimber.com or contact:

Susan Wood
Chief Financial Officer
Tel:  506-737-2345
Email: ir@acadiantimber.com 


