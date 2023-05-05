Submit Release
Kaye/Bassman International Named in the 2023 Forbes Magazine’s List of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms

PLANO, TX, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaye/Bassman International, a Plano-based executive search and professional recruiting firm providing global talent acquisition solutions, has earned recognition in Forbes Magazine's prestigious list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms. The annual list ranks 150 professional search firms that place employees in roles with an annual salary of at least $100,000.

Kaye/Bassman International is proud to have secured the 27th spot on this year's list. Forbes collaborated with market research provider Statista to gather market data and compile the list of top executive search firms in the industry. The Forbes list of executive search firms can be found here - https://www.forbes.com/best-executive-recruiting-firms/list/

About Kaye/Bassman

With over 30 recruiting practice areas, Kaye/Bassman International specializes in the ideal talent acquisition model serving specific functional areas, industry sectors, position levels, and geographic locations. The firm is flexible in customizing the process, relationship, and terms to the unique needs and expectations of its clients. The Kaye/Bassman International Client Focused Search ® approach combined with the industry-leading Market Mastery Model enables the firm to identify, attract, evaluate, and acquire the right candidates, leadership, and key contributors for its client’s most urgent and critical hiring needs.

