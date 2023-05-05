PLANO, TX, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sanford Rose Associates Named in the 2023 Forbes Magazine’s List of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms

Sanford Rose Associates® (https://sanfordrose.com/), a global network of recruiting professional search firms, has earned recognition in Forbes Magazine's prestigious list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms. The annual list ranks 150 professional search firms that place employees in roles with an annual salary of at least $100,000.

Sanford Rose Associates® is proud to have secured the 20th spot on this year's list. Forbes collaborated with market research provider Statista to gather market data and compile the list of top executive search firms in the industry. The Forbes list of executive search firms can be found here - https://www.forbes.com/best-executive-recruiting-firms/list/

About Sanford Rose Associates®

Sanford Rose Associates® understands the need to find the people who will “make a difference.” Our goal is to match human capital needs with highly qualified individuals quickly and efficiently while enhancing our client’s organizational capability. Sanford Rose Associates® is a network of independently owned and operated recruiting offices in its 60th+ year of offering executive search services. With over 180 offices in North America and Europe, Sanford Rose Associates® has become one of the largest collaborative search firm networks globally. We specialize in retained search services for experienced executives, managers, and individual contributors.

####

Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

Chief Marketing Officer

Sanford Rose Associates International, Inc.

972.616.7870

www.sanfordrose.com