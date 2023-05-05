Todd Blodgett Writes About Being a Former White House Aide and His Double Life
Republican aide tells his life story as an FBI informant and crackheadCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Living life is never easy, and what more leading a double life? Such is the story of author Todd A. Blodgett, a former White House aide who later on became an FBI informant. Little did the FBI know, he was also addicted to crack while feeding them valuable information. Blodgett shares his life’s story in his book with a very apt title: "Republican Crackhead: An addict’s life in the FBI and DC Hoods, while infiltrating HATERS."
Todd Blodgett’s life has been enmeshed with the political world of Washington, DC since the Reagan Presidency. A former staff of President Reagan, he later worked as an aide for then-President George H. W. Bush. After the elder Bush’s loss to Clinton, he then worked for the Republican National Committee and was later on recruited by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as an informant due to the connections he was able to establish with all major white supremacy organizations in both the United States and Europe. He continued to provide the Bureau with information for seven years while he was involved with the far right groups in a business.
In "Republican Crackhead," Blodgett holds no page in his life unturned as he tells of how he found himself connected with various organized white supremacy groups. Initially, he established a racist music corporation with two leading neo-Nazis, William L. Pierce and Willis A. Carto, but was later on recruited by the FBI as an informant. For seven long years, he worked with both groups, leading a double life. However, while he provided the FBI with data on the HATE movement and its leaders, the federal agency did not know that Blodgett was heavily addicted to crack cocaine during his time with them.
A tell-all book that will leave everyone astonished, "Republican Crackhead" is a must-read. Get a copy today!
