Frozen Vegetables Market Sales are slated to surge at 5.0% during the forecast period 2025

Increased in participation of female in workforce, rise in consumption of frozen vegetables by QSRs.

Frozen vegetables have gained increasing popularity among consumers, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of retail network in developing countries, rise in participation of females in the workforce, and increased consumption of frozen vegetables by QSRs have boosted the growth of the global Frozen Vegetable Market. However, negative consumer perception related to nutritional content and poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in freezing technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟔,𝟒𝟕𝟗.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 $𝟑𝟖,𝟖𝟒𝟓.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. The global frozen vegetable market is divided on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans, and others. The corn segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The other key market players (not profiled in this report) are Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Ardo N.V., Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Foods, Inc., Findus Group., Goya Foods, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd.

By end user, the retail customer segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2017. This was attributed to immediate gratification and availability of several options of trail before purchase. The food service industry is expected to witness a moderate growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of fast-food outlets and QSRs all around the world.

In 2017, the corn segment garnered the highest share in the frozen vegetables market, owing to easy availability of corn all over the world and high application of corn & corn-based food items in quick service restaurants (QSRs) and other food outlets. However, the broccoli segment is expected to witness the substantial growth with CAGR of 7.1% throughout the frozen vegetables market forecast period, due to rise in the trend of health and fitness among consumers worldwide.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> Based on product, the corn segment was the highest contributor to the frozen vegetables market growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.

-> Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025.

-> Based on product, the broccoli segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.

-> Based on end user, the retail customers segment accounted for more than two-thirds in the frozen vegetables market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.

-> Based on distribution channel, the others segment accounted is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2017, due the fact that these retail formats provide an augmented shopping experience. Moreover, they offer a one-stop solution to a number of shopping needs, which boosts their popularity across the globe. The others segment which includes convenience stores, and mom & pop stores, and is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of convenience stores. In addition, convenience stores and mom & pop stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of others segment, thus acting as a key driver of the global frozen vegetables market.

