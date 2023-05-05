Submit Release
Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections And Assistance In Orange County 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
Friday, May 5, 2023 

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ORANGE COUNTY 

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round 

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Orange County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Monday, May 8 in Middletown and Sunday, May 21 in Newburgh.  

When: Monday, May 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 
Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown 

When: Sunday, May 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 
Where: Newburgh Market, 1401 Rt 300, Newburgh 

This event is part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time. 

