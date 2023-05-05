Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections And Assistance In Orange County
Friday, May 5, 2023
Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Orange County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Monday, May 8 in Middletown and Sunday, May 21 in Newburgh.
When: Monday, May 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown
When: Sunday, May 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Newburgh Market, 1401 Rt 300, Newburgh
This event is part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.