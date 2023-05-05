FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Friday, May 5, 2023

DMV ENCOURAGES NEW YORKERS TO APPLY FOR REAL ID OR ENHANCED ID NOW

May 7 Marks Two Years Until REAL ID Enforcement Deadline

DMV’s Application Pre-Screening Process Enables Customers to Make Only One Trip to DMV to Get it Done

The deadline for REAL ID is two years from this Monday, so the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging New Yorkers to take advantage of the extension to get their REAL ID or Enhanced ID document and is reminding them that many can use DMV’s pre-screening service to make the process easier.

Recently, the Federal Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline. Starting on May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 and older will need a REAL ID, or a REAL ID-compliant document, such as an Enhanced License or a US passport, to fly within the United States and to enter certain federal buildings.

To help ease the process of getting a REAL ID or an Enhanced License, DMV has implemented an online pre-screening process, which enables applicants to submit their DMV forms and proofs of identification and residency documents to DMV prior to visiting an office. A DMV representative reviews the paperwork for completeness and accuracy and sends feedback to the customer, so they know if they have everything they need before they visit an office. This process is extremely successful. Almost all the applicants who have used it – more than 97 percent – have been able to make only one visit to a DMV to finalize the application and get their photo taken.

“The REAL ID deadline will be here before we know it, so if your license or non-driver ID is due for renewal, we want you to consider a REAL ID or Enhanced ID and avoid having to upgrade your ID in two years,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We also want to make the process as easy on you as possible. The pre-screening service is part of a much broader effort underway at DMV to better serve our customers. We are also offering expanded live chat, which has enabled us to respond quicker to more of our customers’ questions and concerns, and we have made it more convenient than ever to get an appointment in many offices. Nearly every New Yorker relies on the DMV at some point, so we are focused on simplifying the way we do business.”

New Yorkers whose license or ID is up for renewal can get a REAL ID at no additional cost to the renewal fee, and those seeking to upgrade when not up for renewal pay an extra $12.50.

Currently, all offices in New York City, and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Onondaga, Albany, Broome, Chautauqua, Chemung, Clinton, Erie, Niagara, Schenectady and Wayne counties provide the REAL ID pre-screening service. Here are the steps for customers:

Use the DMV Document Guide to find out what documents are needed Gather the required documents listed on the document guide checklist Register for a NY.gov ID account (or use an existing account) and begin the online application

After a customer submits their application for pre-screening, DMV will email instructions to fix any possible errors and provide next steps. Once the application is approved, DMV will alert the customer to schedule an in-person visit at a participating location. Many DMV offices require customers to make a reservation, which customers can do online at dmv.ny.gov/offices/.

Passed by Congress in 2005, following a 9/11 Commission recommendation, the federal REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. For more information on REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id.

For more information about REAL ID and Enhanced Driver Licenses, visit dmv.ny.gov/REALID and watch the DMV’s REALID informational videos on YouTube. All customers can take advantage to the DMV Document Guide, which helps customers identify what documents they need for the REAL ID or Enhanced license.

To learn more about the NYS DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

######