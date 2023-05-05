Book Unleashes Jaw-dropping Revelations of Jesus’ History
New Evidences Revealed in “Unraveling the Family History of Jesus”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decade after decade, new revelations through archeological pieces of evidence are discovered that continually changes the course of what we know of history. This is why it is just important that we open our eyes to new discoveries to see how history shaped our faiths and beliefs that we have today.
A new book hopes to bring new perspectives through a scholarly attempt to identify all of the persons related to Jesus from 100 BC through 100 AD. It aims for readers to go on a deep dive on the history of the man who saved humanity from eternal damnation - Jesus Christ.
Written by prolific author Steven Donald Norris, who dedicated his 50 years of life in his interest in genealogy, the book will show new evidences of Jesus’ life, family, and history in a book titled, “Unraveling the Family History of Jesus: History of the Extended Family of Jesus from 100 BC”
The book unravels the family history of Jesus into details. According to Mr. Norris, almost all of the significant persons mentioned in the New Testament were in fact related to Jesus in one way or another, starting with the earliest Kings of Judea from 100 BC.
One of the exposés of Mr. Norris is showing exactly which Kings were Jesus’ great grandparents. In making this discovery he puts "flesh and blood" on the names mentioned in the genealogy of Luke and Matthew.
The Author writes his discovery that "Matthat", the great grandfather of Jesus named in Luke's gospel, was in fact Antigonus Mattathias II, the last King of Judea. "Matthat" was his nickname, named after his Jewish name Mattathias, but his name in all ancient history, and especially in Flavius Josephus' works, was Antigonus.
He thus has remained "hidden" from Biblical scholars for nearly 2000 years. Once this identity is known, however, it becomes clearer just how Jesus had a legitimate claim to the throne of Judea. By learning about the larger family of Anitgonus Mattathias we also learn about Jesus' great uncles and aunts and find that they were deeply involved in the events that led to the rise of Jesus, his death and resurrection, and the eventual destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD.
Mr. Norris graduated from Claremont School of Theology. After several careers in retail, commodities, and real estate he has also found that his interest in genealogy has been a strong force for almost 50 years in his life.
Now in his 70's, Mr. Norris has published two works. His other masterpiece, “Identifying the Patriarchs from Non-Biblical Sources” is also available for grabs on Amazon.
Grab your copies now of “Unraveling the Family History of Jesus” on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
