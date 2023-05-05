Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 7.1 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Monitoring Devices Market had a value of USD 3.5 billion in 2022, and is expected to increase to USD 7.1 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the need for remote patient monitoring devices. This demand is due to the increasing number of elderly individuals with sedentary lifestyles who suffer from cardiac arrhythmias. The use of remote monitoring equipment is also increasing due to improvements in telemedicine, which allows patients to monitor their cardiac rhythms at home and avoid visiting healthcare facilities, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market is also being driven by the growing use of wearable devices that continuously monitor cardiac rhythms and offer real-time monitoring data, as well as clinical trial data. Technological advancements in downsizing devices with higher accuracy and reliability, as well as the integration of AI and ML algorithms, are expected to further drive the adoption of these devices. However, a lack of qualified personnel to operate the devices and the need for a constant power source are factors that may impede revenue growth to some extent.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global medical device market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities. The medical device industry is evolving, and the demand for wearable and implantable devices is increasing at a rapid pace. Based on type, the medical device market is segmented into implantable, wearable, and external devices. Among these, implantable devices are expected to dominate the market owing to their efficacy in treating complex diseases. These devices are surgically implanted into the body and are used to monitor and treat chronic diseases. Implantable devices are widely used in cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

Wearable devices are gaining popularity due to their convenience and ease of use. These devices are worn on the body, and they can monitor various health parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose levels. Wearable devices are also used for fitness tracking and activity monitoring. External devices are non-invasive medical devices that are used for monitoring and diagnosing various diseases. These devices are widely used in diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Based on application, the medical device market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing number of patients visiting hospitals for the treatment of chronic diseases. The demand for medical devices is also high in clinics, as they provide immediate medical attention to patients. Home care settings are gaining popularity due to the increasing demand for home healthcare services. The use of medical devices in home care settings is expected to increase owing to the convenience they offer in monitoring and treating various diseases. Other applications include diagnostic centers and research institutes, where medical devices are used for research purposes.

Strategic Development:

The LINQ II Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) system by Medtronic plc was updated in 2022 with a new feature, the Cardiac Compass Report, which offers physicians a comprehensive report on a patient's cardiac arrhythmias to aid in diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases.

Abbott Laboratories launched the Gallant™ High Voltage Device in 2021, a new cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) that uses an advanced algorithm to detect potential arrhythmias and mitigate the risk of serious complications for patients with cardiac arrhythmias.

Also in 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation launched the LUX-Dx™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM), which utilizes an advanced algorithm to provide continuous monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias and detect potential issues early, reducing the risk of serious complications.

Philips Healthcare introduced the ECG Anywhere mobile app in 2020, providing patients with cardiac arrhythmia monitoring solutions. The app enables patients to record and monitor their ECG readings and share them with their physicians for better diagnosis and treatment.

Finally, GE Healthcare released the MARS Ambulatory ECG System in 2019, which offers advanced cardiac monitoring solutions with an algorithm that can detect potential arrhythmias early, reducing the risk of complications.

Competitive Landscape:

The global cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, the rise in the geriatric population, and the growing adoption of remote cardiac monitoring. The market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography.

The market for cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several small and large players. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare, Schiller AG, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Zoll Medical Corporation.

These companies are focusing on various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to expand their product offerings and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, BioTelemetry, Inc. announced the acquisition of Geneva Healthcare, Inc., a provider of remote patient monitoring solutions. This acquisition is expected to enhance BioTelemetry’s remote monitoring capabilities and expand its customer base.

In conclusion, the global cardiac arrhythmias monitoring devices market is highly competitive and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with major players focusing on various strategies to gain a competitive edge. The market is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for both existing players and new entrants in the coming years.

