President meets Singaporean counterpart in UK

LONDON — State President Võ Văn Thưởng said he highly appreciated the establishment of the digital and green economic partnership between Việt Nam and Singapore, which aims to bring the cooperative relationship to a new, sustainable stage that is in line with the trend.

He was speaking on May 5 at a meeting with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob in London on his arrival to attend the coronation of King Charles III at the invitation of the Royal Family of the UK.

Thưởng expressed his pleasure at the recent developments in the bilateral relations with Singapore in all fields.

He said this year marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership, so both countries needed to continue to take effective measures to elevate the relationship to new heights.

The two sides needed to maintain exchanges at all levels, especially at high levels, and strengthen cooperation in investment, trade, education and training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

He expressed his hope that both countries would continue to enhance their exchanges and closely coordinate in international and multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations and ASEAN.

The Singaporean President expressed her desire for the two countries to cooperate even more closely through successful platforms such as the Việt Nam - Singapore industrial parks and in new areas of cooperation such as renewable energy, digital transformation, and carbon credit markets.

She agreed with Thưởng's proposal to strengthen cooperation in training personnel as well as in innovative fields.

The two leaders exchanged views and agreed on the importance of promoting the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on enhancing political trust and expanding cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, security, cultural exchange, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides emphasised the importance of building a united, self-reliant ASEAN community which plays a central role in the shaping of the regional structure, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, resolving disputes peacefully, and fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and concluding effective and substantive negotiations on the Code of Conduct (COC) that are in line with international law.

During the meeting with the Vice President of the Cuban Council of State Salvador Valdes Mesa, President Thưởng expressed his pleasure that Cuba always kept track of and stayed updated on the development situation of Việt Nam.

Thưởng affirmed that Cuba held an important position in Việt Nam's foreign policy and that Việt Nam would always work closely with Cuba to continue nurturing the relationship between the two nations.

Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa suggested that both sides continue to enhance the effectiveness of exchange at all levels, as well as actively coordinate and support each other in international forums.