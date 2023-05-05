State leader commemorates late President Hồ Chí Minh in London

VIETNAM, May 5 - LONDON — State President Võ Văn Thưởng and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam laid a wreath at a plaque commemorating late President Hồ Chí Minh at New Zealand House on Haymarket Street in London on Friday morning (local time) as part of his trip to the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

The delegation expressed gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh and reviewed his overseas journey for national salvation. Though his stay in the UK was not long, it helped form his political thought.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyễn Hoàng Long said President Hồ Chí Minh’s stay in the UK laid a foundation for the friendship between the two countries. The historical relic site at the New Zealand House and some other places linked with him in London are important to helping British and international friends learn about the history and the struggle for national liberation of Việt Nam and also promote the two countries’ friendship.

Long also described the late leader’s patriotism during the national salvation journey as a great example for young Vietnamese in the UK to follow.

The 19-storey New Zealand House on Haymarket, located at the centre of London, was built on the ground of Carlton Hotel, a luxury hotel operating from 1899 to 1940, where the late leader of Việt Nam worked as a kitchenhand.

The facade of this building is attached with a blue plaque of the UK - Việt Nam Friendship Association reading: “Hồ Chí Minh (1890 - 1969), founder of modern Việt Nam, worked in 1913 at the Calton Hotel which stood on this site.”

Many other places in London were also associated with President Hồ Chí Minh during that time, including Drayton Court Hotel, Soho Square, and Marx Memorial Library. — VNS