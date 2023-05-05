Global Nanoemulsions Market Set to Reach USD 16.05 Billion by 2032 with 8.4% CAGR Driven by Surging Demand

Reports And Data

The global nanoemulsions market size was USD 6.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.05 Billion by 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nanoemulsions Market was valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.05 billion by 2032, with a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for nanoemulsions in several industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage, and agrochemicals. Nanoemulsions offer several advantages such as improved sensory qualities, longer shelf life, and higher bioavailability and stability of active substances, leading to their adoption in various end-use sectors.

Moreover, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular conditions, which require efficient drug delivery systems, is also propelling the market growth. The pharmaceutical sector is adopting nanoemulsions due to the improved bioavailability and efficacy of drugs achieved with their use. The need for natural and organic cosmetics is another factor driving the use of nanoemulsions in cosmetics and personal care products, as they enhance the sensory qualities and effectiveness of these goods. Additionally, nanoemulsions offer controlled and targeted administration of active substances, which is further driving market revenue growth.

Furthermore, the F&B sector is increasingly using nanoemulsions to improve the texture, stability, and shelf life of products. However, high costs, lack of end-user awareness, and stringent regulations governing their use are major challenges that could impede market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global emulsifiers market is segmented by type into oil-in-water, water-in-oil, and bi-continuous. Oil-in-water emulsifiers are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Oil-in-water emulsifiers are widely used in the food and beverage industry, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. These emulsifiers are preferred because they can create a stable emulsion by allowing water to mix with oil, which makes them ideal for applications such as mayonnaise, salad dressings, and creams.

The water-in-oil segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Water-in-oil emulsifiers are used to stabilize products such as margarine, peanut butter, and ice cream. Bi-continuous emulsifiers are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, driven by their application in the food and beverage industry.

The emulsifiers market is further segmented by application into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, agriculture, and others. The food and beverage segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Emulsifiers are widely used in the food and beverage industry to create stable emulsions and dispersions, improve texture, and extend the shelf life of products. The personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for emulsifiers in skincare and hair care products. The pharmaceutical segment is also expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of emulsifiers in drug delivery systems.

Strategic Development:

In September 2021, Ecolab collaborated with Polaris Sensor Technologies, Inc. to develop an advanced microbe detection solution for real-time detection of microorganisms in water and liquid products. The solution, which utilizes Polaris's NanEyeM technology, includes nanoemulsions for use in the food and beverage industry.

SEPPIC launched SENCIEL in May 2021, a new range of cationic emulsifiers that improves the stability and performance of nanoemulsions in personal care applications.

FMC Corporation acquired the remaining equity of Phytone Limited in 2020 to strengthen its position in the natural color and ingredient market, including nanoemulsions. Phytone Limited specializes in the production of natural colors and ingredients for the food, beverage, and nutraceutical markets.

Covaris, Inc. announced a collaboration with MilliporeSigma in 2020 to develop a high-throughput process for the production of lipid-based nanoparticles, including nanoemulsions, for drug delivery applications. The collaboration aimed to address the increasing demand for scalable and reproducible manufacturing processes for lipid nanoparticles.

BASF SE launched Lamesoft® Balance, a new range of plant-based emulsifiers in 2019, that enhances the formulation and stability of natural and sustainable personal care products, including nanoemulsions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global nanoemulsions market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2023-2028), driven by the increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems, rising demand for high-quality food and beverages, and growing adoption of nanotechnology in the cosmetics industry. The market is segmented based on type and application.

The nanoemulsions market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several large and small players operating in the market. Major players are focusing on research and development activities to launch innovative products and gain a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships are some of the common strategies adopted by companies to expand their market presence.

Some of the major companies operating in the global nanoemulsions market are Allied Minds, BASF SE, Blue California, Covaris Inc., Creative Biolabs, Dupont, Ecolab, EI du Pont de Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and SEPPIC. These companies have a strong market presence, with a wide range of product offerings and a robust distribution network. They also invest heavily in research and development activities to develop innovative products and stay ahead of the competition.

