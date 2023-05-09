MRC grants continuation of accreditation to MRI-Simmons USA; awards new accreditation to Insights Platform
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI-Simmons, the leading provider of insights on the American consumer, today announced that the Media Rating Council (MRC) Board of Directors has voted in favor of granting continued accreditation to its consumer study, MRI-Simmons USA, including the Doublebase USA study, and MEMRI application. The board also voted in favor of granting first time accreditation to the Insights Platform, MRI-Simmons’ consumer intelligence and activation platform.
Each year, MRI-Simmons surveys approximately 50,000 Americans for its USA study. The high-quality study is powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, a methodological approach that provides a nationally representative view of the American Consumer.
MRI-Simmons’ Insights platform reduces the time spent on data analysis and insights generation for brands, agencies and media. Since its inception, the platform has evolved to include a series of modules, from consumer profiling through digital and addressable activation, designed to enable a self-service experience.
“As the media industry grapples with questions about multiple currencies and media measurement standards, the one constant that brands and media must require from any provider is transparency,” said Anna Welch, President of MRI-Simmons. “By participating in rigorous annual audits, conducted by an independent CPA firm engaged by the MRC, MRI-Simmons has shown a dedication to ongoing transparency and unparalleled quality that is unmatched in the industry. Our high-quality data is an essential ingredient for media and marketers looking to drive more effective digital and addressable activation outcomes.”
“I have always held a strong belief in the MRC audit process,” said Gregg Lindner, President of the Americas for GfK and Chairman of MRI-Simmons. “We find great value in the learnings and have incorporated continuous improvement as a core tenet within our business. This allows us to carry the trust of our clients. We are proud to be recognized for the quality of our deliverables, but understand it requires continued due diligence.”
“We congratulate MRI-Simmons for once again meeting the rigorous requirements necessary to earn MRC accreditation,” noted George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “MRI-Simmons has demonstrated its commitment to quality and transparency in measurement for many years, as evidenced by its longstanding participation in the MRC accreditation process, and we’re especially pleased that the Insights Platform has now been added to its portfolio of accredited offerings.”
On behalf of the industry, the MRC assures that audience measurement services are valid, reliable, and effective. As part of its annual accreditation process, the MRC conducts rigorous audits of MRI-Simmons’ methodology, fieldwork, analytics, and data handling systems.
To merit continued MRC accreditation, companies must:
• adhere to the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research;
• provide full and complete information to the MRC regarding all details of its operation;
• conduct its measurement service substantially in accordance with representations to the subscribers and the MRC; and
• submit to, and pay the cost of, thorough annual audits of accredited services by CPA firms engaged by the MRC.
About MRI-Simmons
MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With transparency and methodological rigor at its foundation, MRI-Simmons’ makes consumer data smarter and empowers action from insights. A leader in consumer insights for over 60 years, MRI-Simmons possesses one of the few single-source, privacy-forward data sets that is widely used for consumer profiling, media planning, data enrichment, and activation. Powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, MRI-Simmons measures real people, chosen at random to represent the US population in all its variations. The result is a nationally representative and culturally diverse data set that provides the most accurate view of the American consumer. Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.
About MRC
The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research as well as other applicable industry measurement guidelines; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at www.mediaratingcouncil.org.
