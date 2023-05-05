Norwegian artist Tuvaband teams up with Investigative Journalist Ian Urbina to Produce Music About Lawlessness at Sea
I would be happy if some of the songs affect someone who hasn’t read the book.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In her most recent release Norwegian solo artist Tuvaband aka Tuva Hellum Marschhäuser has teamed up with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea for the The Outlaw Ocean Music Project he said in an interview.
— Tuvaband for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Marschhäuser is a Norwegian solo artist whose songs are a blend between alternative and indie rock with hushed ethereal vocals. “A Metaphor For Infinity” is the follow up to her 2023 album “New Orders.”
In an interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project, Marschhäuser discussed her creative process while working on the EP during her one-month music residency in the Czech Republic countryside. The silence of her surroundings in the Czech Republic were reflected in her work, she said.
“I was kind of almost whispering while I recorded my vocals as if I didn’t want to be loud in such a quiet place,” Marschhäuser said. “Eventually I made some songs that were less quiet, probably because I needed to break the silence somehow. What I thought about a lot was the fact that I was far away from the ocean while working on the music. I was sitting in this huge window looking out on the view of the countryside while thinking, writing and reading about the ocean.”
Upon reading the 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean, Marschhäuser realized that ocean issues were much larger and more complex than she had initially thought, she said.
“It seems that human beings are capable (of) unconsciously suppress(ing) this type of knowledge when it collides with a comfortable life,” Marschhäuser said. “People are touched and influenced by different mediums and for those who wouldn’t open a book about something they’d feel better off not knowing about, I’m hoping some of these people will listen to the songs. I would be happy if some of the songs affect someone who hasn’t read the book.”
“A Metaphor For Infinity” by Tuvaband is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
