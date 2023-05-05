Advanced “Snatch & Lift” Combined Jawline Treatment Now Available from Dr. Ellen Turner

Dallas-Based Double Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner Is Providing a New, Customized EMFACE™ and Volux™ Technique to Refine the Lower Face

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-based dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner—who provides medical and cosmetic dermatological care for Dallas, Irving, and beyond—has long worked with patients seeking improvement to their jawline area. After years of offering fillers, fat-reduction treatments, and more, she now is pleased to announce the development of an especially effective treatment strategy to maximize jawline definition. The “Snatch & Lift” technique combines the lifting and tightening power of EMFACE™ with the volume-adding ability of injectable Juvéderm® Volux™ to harness the abilities of both procedures.



Thinning skin, loss of muscle tone and bone density in the face, and increased tissue laxity can result in a sagging appearance as people get older. EMFACE™ is a non-invasive, radiofrequency and electromagnetic stimulation-based device designed to lift and tighten loose tissue. Its High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation (HIFES) technology causes facial muscles to contract and strengthen, resulting in a lifting effect.

Volux™ is a hyaluronic acid-based filler designed specifically for the jawline. It is injected deeply to correct moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults older than 21. It’s the first injectable filler of its kind to receive FDA-approval for the jaw area. The difference between this and other fillers in the Juvéderm® collection is that it has more structure, cohesivity, and lift capacity. Since it is much firmer than other fillers, it can give the jaw more structural support and create a desirable chiselled appearance. The filler can also give the face a sharper angle for a slimming effect while balancing the face overall.

The combination of EMFACE™ and Volux™ in a Snatch & Lift can be ideal for sculpting the lower face for a more youthful appearance.

Dr. Turner attended the Texas Dermatological Society (TDS) Spring 2023 Annual Conference April 28 and 29 at the Hyatt Regency Austin Downtown, Austin TX. The event featured an exhibit hall of more than 50 companies and sponsors.

As a BTL Luminary, Dr. Turner will present the latest information on Emface™ at the upcoming BTL conference in Newport Beach, Calif., at the magnificent Pelican Hill resort on May 20. On June 3, in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, she will present to her peers on the most recent updates of the Emsculpt™ Neo technology. As an Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI)-designated injector, she is a sought-after and highly regarded practitioner among only 500 AMI Facial Aesthetics trainers selected for this prestigious position.

For more advice about dermatological care, contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner. Call 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form to request an appointment.